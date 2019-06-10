Containment on Sand fire in Yolo County grows to 30 percent

The Sand fire burning in Yolo County held steady overnight at 2,220 acres, but firefighters upped containment lines from 20- to 30 percent, according to Cal Fire.

Monday’s extreme heat means firefighters will work in temperatures into the high 90s and likely hotter than 100 degrees. But fire officials hoped crews would end the day with longer, stronger containment lines because winds weren’t expected to be a major factor, Cal Fire Capt. Will Powers said Monday.

Another 120 or so firefighters joined the effort overnight, with a work force now of 740 people, including 57 engines and four helicopters.

No new buildings burned overnight.

The fire started Saturday afternoon and pushed by winds quickly spread to about 1,700 acres Saturday night.

