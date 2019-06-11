Opinion: America already binge-watches violence against women. Kylie Jenner just took a selfie while doing it

This past weekend, in a 2019 that’s increasingly dystopian-adjacent, model and reality star Kylie Jenner threw a friend a “Handmaid’s Tale"-themed birthday party.

“Welcome to Gilead,” read the invitation sent to a gaggle of women. The guests arrived and donned long red gowns and huge white bonnets which, for someone with the hostess’ wealth, looked frankly a little Boise community theater-ish. Waitstaff dressed as “Marthas,” the domestic underclass in the fictional world of Gilead - a place where, as depicted in Hulu’s prestige drama, women are forced into sexual slavery, bearing children for the religious elite.

Cocktails were themed: Praise Be Vodka, Under His Eye Tequila (what, nobody thought of “Blessed be the Fruit Punch?”), and once everyone assembled, the guests clustered in small groups, pulled out their phones, and posed for duck-face selfies while festively attired in female oppression.

It probably goes without saying that the party was roundly scorned. Buzzfeed reposted Jenner’s Instagrams from the night, which allowed critics to participate in a good, cathartic mocking. How dare Kylie make light of the show’s troubling themes? How could anyone believe this was a good idea?

The photos were circulating online while my friends and I were in the middle of our own planning regarding the show’s third season, which debuted last week. Maybe, we’d decided, we would watch together at my house so nobody would have to grapple with the traumatic scenes alone. I figured I would have to feed everyone. Probably I’d spring for pizza and wine.

What is the difference between pizza and wine, and Praise Be Vodka? What is the difference between having a few friends over to thoughtfully process something, and just having a party?

Kylie Jenner’s mistake wasn’t only that she treated violence toward women as entertainment. Kylie Jenner’s mistake was that she made a gaudy spectacle of treating violence toward women as entertainment. She didn’t realize that here in America, it’s perfectly acceptable to turn on the television and binge on rape, subjugation, kidnapping and torture - so long as we agree we’re doing it in a serious manner. So long as we claim we’re learning from it.

Netflix’s biggest sleeper hit last winter was “You,” a sardonic thriller - So well-written! So complex! - that followed the stalking, imprisonment, and eventual murder of a young graduate student.

“Game of Thrones” wrapped up this spring - finally quieting the many fans who spent years insisting all the raping was necessary, for realism’s sake.

One of my favorite recent documentaries was structured around a series of interviews with actresses who have been hired to play dead naked victims in TV dramas. I can’t remember the title, though, and you try Googling “dead girl documentary” and wading through thousands of hits for the right one.

And we haven’t even yet touched upon the “CSI"/"Criminal Minds” oeuvre, the powerhouses of syndicated television. “Law & Order: SVU” is about to become TV’s longest-running primetime drama. Some of its appeal comes from watching Detective Olivia Benson - a character so popular Taylor Swift gave the name to her cat - heroically solve grisly cases. But an awful lot of screentime is dedicated to the grisly cases themselves: an endless parade of human trafficking, bodies in dumpsters, high school girls caught up in sex rings or molested by band teachers.

Television critic Emily Nussbaum once described “SVU” as, “prurient and cathartic, exploitative and liberating - with an appeal much like that of the old Lifetime channel, that pastel-tinted chamber of horrors.”