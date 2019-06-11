Engineers say San Francisco transit terminal safe to reopen

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 11, 2019, 7:11AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Engineers say a $2 billion transit terminal in San Francisco that shut down six weeks after opening last year is safe to reopen — but it could takes a few more weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle says an independent panel of experts and engineers concluded Monday evening that the structure of the Salesforce Transit Center is sound following millions in repairs.

That view comes eight months after the discovery of two cracked steel girders shut down the terminal.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which oversaw construction and manages operations, will set the reopening date.

The authority's Board of Directors has been told it could take as long as four weeks to prepare the center for reoccupation.

