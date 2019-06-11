Gov. Newsom names new lottery director

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 11, 2019, 7:29AM

SACRAMENTO— California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named a new head of the state lottery.

Democrat Alva Vernon Johnson takes over the job as California Lottery director as the agency faces scrutiny for alleged misconduct. It is under investigation by the state Department of Justice over allegations that employees misspent money and behaved inappropriately at a sales conference.

Johnson has previously worked for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, both of which operate casinos. He served as a legislative liaison to the lottery in 2001 and in various other government posts.

Johnson replaces Hugo Lopez, who resigned on Friday.

His salary will be $180,000.

