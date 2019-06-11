Driver swims from burning car in coast cliff crash near Bodega Bay

A dramatic crash early Tuesday in Bodega Bay involved a vehicle tumbling down a Highway 1 cliff, hitting rocks and catching fire, the driver crawling out a broken window and swimming out into the ocean before being rescued, according to authorities.

The woman was treading water offshore when a Bodega Bay firefighter swam out to her and brought her to the beach. She was flown by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

It happened just after 6 a.m. The driver somehow ran off the straight stretch of roadway just north of Salmon Creek, near Coleman Beach.

Callers reported seeing the overturned vehicle on fire about 100 feet down a cliff and a person swimming away, according to an initial CHP report.

The dispatch initially indicated firefighters were needed for a vehicle extrication, then a vehicle over the cliff. “That turned into a smoke check and it was all of the above,” said Bodega Bay fire Capt. Dave Bynum.

The vehicle had launched over the cliff and was ablaze when firefighters arrived. “The victim was about 50‑70 yards offshore, treading water in the ocean,” Bynum said.

The car landed on its roof on an outcropping of rocks, otherwise would have hit water, Bynum said. The driver later told firefighters she’d crawled out one of the broken windows to get away.

Bodega Bay Firefighter Heath Lesik, trained as a rescue swimmer, donned his gear and made his way down the steep cliff, then swam to the woman. With assistance, she was able to walk out of the surf and was given medical aid as firefighters prepared a ropes and harness system to get her up the cliff. But the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter arrived, landed on the beach and then flew her into Santa Rosa.

Meanwhile, from the cliff, firefighters shot water over the edge at the burning car while tow trucks were called to pull the scorched car up the cliff.

A coast guard crew searched the area from the water in case anyone else had been in the car. No one was found and officials believed she was alone.

Calls involving water rescues garner a large response and Bodega Bay fire was joined by Bodega volunteers, Gold Ridge fire, the Coast Guard, state parks and the CHP.

It wasn’t initially clear which direction she’d been traveling or what caused her to crash, officials said. The CHP was investigating.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.