4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes The Geysers

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in The Geysers early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 1 a.m., centered about five miles west of Cobb in Lake County and 14 miles north of Healdsburg. It was just under one mile deep.

The USGS, which tracks earthquake activity around the world, offers an online poll asking if people felt a quake and 62 people responded regarding the late night temblor. Responders reported a jolt they described as weak or light and an online map showed the quake was felt from northern Lake County into Sonoma County. A couple of far‑flung folks said they felt it in the East Bay and Sacramento, according to the map.

The Geysers are in the Mayacamas Mountains straddling Lake and Sonoma County and the geothermal fields historically record frequent earthquakes.

Last week there were back‑to‑back quakes in the area, registering a magnitude 3.9 and 3.5.

