Sand fire containment and size grows

Progress continued on the Sand fire in rural Yolo County overnight with containment at 60 percent, but Cal Fire officials also reported the fire was larger by about 300 acres.

The blaze didn’t grow during the night but Tuesday morning’s more‑detailed assessment put the fire at 2,512 acres, up from the 2,220 acres reported Monday night, said Cal Fire Capt. Will Powers.

The fire is the largest in the state and is burning in the northwest corner of Yolo County, which borders Lake County. It’s in an unpopulated area of steep terrain with heavy brush. Tuesday’s forecast included continued heat, although not as high as Monday, and the hot, dry conditions still were considered a threat.

Fire officials began to let some people return home Monday evening, but advisory evacuations remained and Highway 16 remained closed between Rumsey and Highway 20.

There were 1,138 people on the fire effort Tuesday with 80 engines and nine helicopters.

No new buildings burned during the night. Seven structures have burned since the fire started Saturday.

