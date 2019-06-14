Tim McGraw, Old Dominion get ready to take the stage in Santa Rosa

A party mood prevailed under blue skies Friday at the opening day of the sixth annual, three-day Country Summer Music Festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Fans in cowboy boots and hats have gathered to hear 10 acts on two stages, while lounging in lawn chairs and eating tri-tip, corn dogs and fried oreos.

Gabby Barrett, a 19-year-old from Pennsylvania who place third in the 2018 “American Idol” competition, kicked off the day singing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” followed by Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb.”

Friday’s headliner, Jake Owen, is set to go onstage at 8:15 p.m. and the show ends at 10 p.m.

Country Summer, introduced in 2014, drew 30,000 people over three days last year. Saturday at the festival, starring Tim McGraw, is already sold out. The hit country band Old Dominion will close the festival Sunday.

For more information, visit countrysummer.com.

