Sonoma County supervisors approve sheriff’s contract for all-male Bohemian Grove

Members of the all-male Bohemian Grove shall have their standby sheriff’s deputies when they gather beneath the redwoods in Monte Rio next month.

But while the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a contract with the Sheriff’s Office for the extra patrols, it was only after emotion-filled speeches from the board’s three-member female majority, whose outrage over the club’s historic exclusion of women seemed to find resonance among scattered spectators in attendance, some of whom murmured and applauded as supervisors spoke.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the area, said she did not want to “pull the rug out from under the contract” with only weeks remaining before the annual 19-day encampment that draws members of the San Francisco-based Bohemian Club to the Russian River.

But Hopkins, whose district includes the 2,700-acre retreat for some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men each year, said she wouldn’t vote to do so again, absent evidence of a “clear public benefit” she said she had yet to see.

“At the end of the day, I feel very strongly that I did not run for office to provide services to elite, wealthy, powerful individuals who exclude people from their ranks on the basis of sex,” Hopkins said.

The contract is intended to ensure that up to four deputies are on call at a given time for any public law enforcement issue that may present itself during the exclusive encampment.

The Bohemian Club would pay an estimated $151,127 for 100 percent reimbursement of staff time and vehicle costs. Its representatives did not immediately respond for comment on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Essick told the board last week, when Supervisor Shirlee Zane first raised objections, that absent the contract, the department still would be forced to respond to any incidents at the grove but might not be reimbursed, and would have to take scarce deputies off the street elsewhere during what’s typically a busy time for law enforcement. With a contract, deputies would be dedicated specifically to the grove and their time fully reimbursed, as well as a portion of overhead covered, based on fee schedules used to formulate rates for supplemental coverage.

A County Counsel’s opinion that supervisors voted to make public on Tuesday also noted that the Sheriff’s Office is legally mandated to preserve the peace in public and private places within its jurisdiction, whether or not it chooses to allocate resources preemptively.

But it remained a bitter pill to swallow for female supervisors, especially, including Zane, who first suggested last week that her colleagues re-examine the practice of approving the annual contract.

Zane noted Tuesday that she raised her objections amid tremendous national upheaval over women’s access to abortion services.

“We are having our rights taken away,” Zane said. “There have been at least three states that have taken away reproductive rights of women, so yeah, it’s scary right now to be a woman. We need to speak up and let our voices be heard.”

Supervisor Susan Gorin addressed the history of voting rights for women and, her voice, breaking, pointed to the board’s female majority, solidified for the first time with Hopkins’ 2016 election.

“Sonoma County has been a leader in gay rights, women’s rights, environmental rights, social-justice equity issues,” she said. “The time has come for this all-male, elite, powerful group to stand up and say, ‘OK, we hear you, and let’s think about this.’”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.