Santa Rosa High grad at Cal Poly helps design, build bionic hands for 10-year-old burn victim

By the time he was a senior at Santa Rosa High School, Austin Conrad had dislocated his left shoulder 22 times. Before undergoing surgery to repair the shoulder, he looked for an alternative solution.

“Sometimes, surgeries fail,” said Conrad, now a fourth-year engineering student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. “If we just cut (the arm) off,” he wondered, “could I build a new one? What would it take to do that?”

Bionic arms, as it turned out, were “really hard,” he said with a laugh, “so I just went with the surgery.” But he did spend considerable time reading about prosthetics. “That’s just kind of how my brain works.”

A third-generation automobile mechanic and product of his high school’s visual fine arts program, Conrad always has been interested in making things. He describes his bedroom — the unfinished, detached garage of his family’s Penngrove home — as “a workshop with a bed.”

He is creative, resourceful and hardworking. To those traits, add what he calls his “dumb superpower”: the ability to function at a high level on little to no sleep. These qualities made Conrad, now 23, one of the most valuable members of a team of Cal Poly students who spent eight months, starting in October, designing and building a pair of bionic hands for a 10-year-old burn victim.

That boy, Julian Reynoso, was a passenger in a minivan that was T-boned in Los Angeles by a drunk driver in April 2018. In addition to losing his father and two siblings, he suffered burns over 35% of his body. Julian’s mother, Elizabeth, also was seriously injured, but survived.

Julian’s case came to the attention of Quality of Life Plus, or QL+, a Cal Poly club whose members make specialized devices for people facing physical challenges. Julian presented unique difficulties. He had no fingers on his left hand, while parts of four digits remained on his right hand. Those different levels of disability required two different prosthetics, said Ryan Kissinger, the Cal Poly senior and team co-leader who postponed his graduation by a semester to devote himself to the project known as Hands For Julian.

Seventy students applied for the eight spots on the team. One of them, in particular, leapt out to Kissinger.

“Austin (Conrad) was incredibly charismatic, smart, and had this very strong energy about him,” Kissinger recalled. “He was exactly what we needed on the team.”

If no one in the club recognized Conrad, that’s because he’d spent the previous four years taking engineering courses at Santa Rosa Junior College. He always had the smarts for a four-year university, but lacked the financial resources.

Money was often tight for his family, which in the span of three or four years lost two houses in Sonoma County plus a business to bankruptcy. When he was in junior high, his mother, Colleen Conrad, recalled students were told they needed computers for schoolwork. With his parents unable to afford a laptop, Austin Conrad went to school early, or stayed late, to use the school’s computers.

“Finances were pretty tough for as long as I can remember,” said Conrad, who has worked in his family’s automotive shop, for a catering company, as an art instructor and tutor in a math lab, to name a few of the jobs he’s held since he was 12. “It was all about survival. If you wanted anything extra, you went out and worked for it,” he said.