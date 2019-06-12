Shark sighting near Bodega Bay stops Sonoma County sheriff's training plans

A visitor in Sonoma County’s Estero Americano Tuesday afternoon caught the attention of a passing Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter crew who took some video of the great white shark.

Estimated at 14 feet, the shark was seen swimming in the area about 3 p.m.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the coast area and considering some water training, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post: “Nope! The crew looked down and saw this beauty at the mouth of the Estero Americano in shallow water.”

The crew had been in the same water on Monday, officials said. The estero is south of Bodega Bay, on the southern Sonoma Coast border with Marin County.

About four weeks ago, a surfer offshore of North Salmon Creek Beach got into a tussle with a great white shark, which caught her surfboard leash in its mouth and thrashed before swimming away. Such sharks are regularly seen in Bodega Bay and at the mouth of Tomales Bay, mostly by fishermen and boaters.

