Laytonville man dies while fishing in Lake Mendocino, son missing

A father‑son fishing trip on Lake Mendocino turned deadly with the father’s body found floating in the water Tuesday evening and a search for the son ongoing Wednesday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

An empty boat at the lake’s south end caught the attention of another boater Tuesday evening, who went over to investigate and found the body. He called for help about 7:10 p.m.

The dead man was identified as 62‑year‑old Carlos Soto of Laytonville man. The missing son is Vincent Soto, 40, also of Laytonville.

“The father was found deceased at the south end of the lake, the son is missing,” sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said Wednesday.

An autopsy will be done Thursday to determine the cause of death but there was no sign of foul play, Barney said.

Initially it was thought Carlos Soto had been fishing alone. His wallet was found in the boat. But a second wallet and cell phone for the son also were found in the boat and a call to family by deputies revealed the two had planned a day together fishing on the lake.

Deputies also found Vincent Soto’s vehicle and boat trailer parked at the north boat ramp, Barney said.

A water and shoreline search Tuesday night turned up no sign of the son and sheriff’s search and rescue volunteers early Wednesday resumed. The effort was to include sonar equipment and divers as well as a land search.

The man could have left the lake and officials released his description. Vincent Soto is 5‑foot‑9, 190 pounds and has short, salt and pepper‑colored hair. He has three tattoos: “One Love” on his chest, an English Mastiff dog on his left shoulder and a Native American on his right, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact sheriff’s dispatchers at 707‑463‑4086.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.