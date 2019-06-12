Sand fire up to 80 percent contained

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2019, 3:45PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The state’s largest active fire, burning in Yolo County, now is 80 percent contained and evacuation advisory notices have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

The Sand fire was at 2,512 acres on Wednesday but because of the containment progress, the number of firefighters assigned to the fire had been cut almost by half to just under 700 people.

A cooling trend is expected to further help the effort and officials weren’t expecting flare ups.

The fire started Saturday, pushed along by gusting hot winds. It’s burning in a lightly populated area of the Capay Valley just east of Lake County.

