Mysterious drums of dangerous chemical appear along Healdsburg roads

The discovery last week of two large drums filled with a dangerous acid illegally dumped along Healdsburg‑area roadways has prompted city fire officials to issue warnings and seek help in learning how they got there.

The first 55‑gallon drum appeared June 4 on the edge of a Kinley Drive vineyard in west Healdsburg. On June 6, two days later, a similar drum appeared in the bike lane along Old Redwood Highway near Eastside Road, also west of Healdsburg.

Tests showed the containers held a dangerous chemical with an extremely high acid level, said Linda Collister, Healdsburg fire marshal and a hazmat specialist.

She warned anyone finding another drum to call 911.

“Don’t approach it. Don’t open it. Don’t touch it,” said Collister. “It could cause severe skin burns, eye damage and be toxic if inhaled.”

Fire officials suspect the contents was Hexafluorozirconic acid, which is what the drum labels indicated. Such acid is used in a variety of manufacturing work including metal cleaning, electro plating and making optical glass, she said.

Legally, a business using such a chemical is required to report the use of such chemicals and followed handling and expensive disposal requirements and s such chemicals weren’t on a list for the greater Healdsburg area, she said.

Both drums, which weren’t leaking, were sitting upright and fairly full. The corrosive acid is much heavier than water and whoever left it had to have proper equipment to set it on the ground.

Such abandoned containers typically result in a firefighter response and Sonoma County hazardous materials investigation to determine what’s inside and to have the stuff properly disposed.

As well a local response, California’s Department of Toxics Substance Control came. “When you find a chemical that’s really dangerous like this they send out their hazmat team to pick it up,” Collister said.

She asked anyone with information about the drums to contact the city fire department at 707‑431‑3360.

