Santa Rosa adopts $439 million budget, shakes up staffing

Santa Rosa Councilwoman Julie Combs grimaced as she focused on a chart showing estimates of how much the city spends rising steadily, while revenues failed to keep up.

The graph projected a general fund deficit to be five times larger within a decade, but it didn’t take into account any potential steps — such as layoffs or tax increases that may be proposed over the next several years — to balance future budgets. But Combs said that while the chart didn’t show this kind of “corrective action,” it also didn’t include any economic downturn that might make the city’s budget situation more dire.

“While we might say this is conservative, this really doesn’t show how it makes my heart stop when we show this chart,” Combs said.

She and fellow council members on Tuesday approved a $439 million budget, as well as a plan to reorganize the city into a smaller government. Despite the trims, the city had to use about $7.3 million of its general fund reserves to balance the budget.

The spending plan for July 1 through June 30, 2020, reflects a slight dip from last year’s $447 million in projected spending. It cuts the local government workforce by roughly 50 to about 1,260 jobs, mostly through the elimination of vacant positions, as the city struggles to curb continuously growing pension costs.

Tuesday’s votes on budgets for government operations and capital projects were largely perfunctory, with scant public comment and no major surprises for council members, whom City Manager Sean McGlynn had been prodding for months to confront the city’s budget woes.

The budget also includes a jump in general reserve funding, which had dwindled substantially because of city efforts to repair damage caused by the October 2017 Tubbs fire. Reserves were thought to be nearly depleted before early April, when Chuck McBride, the city’s chief financial officer, noted local tax revenue far exceeded previous projections. McGlynn on Tuesday chalked up the surprisingly high revenue numbers to previous underestimation of sales tax revenue.

The new budget puts backup spending about $1 million shy of the $25.7 million the council would prefer to keep in reserve.

In a related move, the City Council decided to consolidate the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Office of Community Engagement, both of which lacked full-time leaders for months. These moves will not mean “massive change” immediately or cuts to services, McGlynn said.

The current website for the parks department will continue to function, even as tasks such as park maintenance are farmed out to the Department of Transportation and Public Works, whose director, Jason Nutt, had been serving on an interim basis.

The city’s reorganization also creates a new position to oversee community and recreational programs and eliminates the deputy city manager position, while promoting Nutt and McBride, who will join David Guhin as Santa Rosa’s second and third assistant city managers.

The city anticipates saving about $344,000 annually through the reorganization.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming questioned how many other cities Santa Rosa’s size employed multiple assistant city managers. McGlynn said it’s not unique.

Fleming’s main point of contention with the city’s organizational structure was its pay disparity between men and women who work for Santa Rosa. She pointed to publicly available payroll data to back her claims that the city workforce is disproportionately male and that, of the local government’s highest earners, all but a handful are men. She said she wasn’t making these comments to city staff to “rake you guys over the coals.”

“I say it so that we can start thinking about our unintentional, our unconscious bias, before February,” Fleming said referencing the council’s annual winter goal-setting meetings.

Though the new promotions were justified, she said, “we really have to challenge ourselves to do better and look more structurally.”

McGlynn acknowledged the city needs to do more work to promote diversity, and said that while he wasn’t planning to leave, the city needed a better succession plan for future city managers.

Fleming declined to vote on the budget measures or the reorganization, all of which passed. Councilman Ernesto Olivares was absent.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.