Confessed killer’s motive in Jenner beach murders remains shrouded in mystery

For 13 years, John Robles didn’t know who tried to kill him or why.

His wife was the one who walked out to his car that morning in 2004 in their Monte Rio neighborhood near the Russian River and saw a package left on the vehicle’s roof. Someone penned a note on the package that began with the greeting, “Dear friend,” and continued, “I’ve waited a long time for this,” Robles recalled.

His wife reached up to lift it off the car. Then it exploded.

More than a decade passed before Robles learned the suspected bomber was Shaun Michael Gallon, 40, a Forestville man he barely knew with a violent criminal past, a survivalist with extensive knowledge of the Sonoma Coast and Russian River area. They once exchanged blows at a Guerneville bar.

“Never once did his name cross my mind,” said Robles, 45.

Since Gallon’s arrest for his younger brother Shamus Gallon’s shooting death in 2017, he has confessed to trying to kill Robles with the makeshift bomb and three murders — his brother’s and the slaying of a Midwestern couple, Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall, shot to death as they slept on a Jenner beach.

That 2004 crime became one of the county’s most inscrutable cold cases, the millstone for a generation of Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives, many of them forever marked by the case.

Gallon’s trial would have provided the first public look into their 15-year investigation, unveiling evidence that authorities say they amassed against him, and possibly explaining what motivated Gallon to carry out the bizarre string of attacks.

But that step was averted this week when he signed a no-contest plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to all charges against him to avoid a possible death sentence in favor of seven consecutive life prison terms.

The resolution brought great relief to the families of Cutshall and Allen, who said they did not want to see the grisly details of the case unearthed once more.

But it left prosecutors’ case against Gallon largely sealed and many questions about his motives unanswered.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Detective Joey Horsman said he has spent hours questioning Gallon since he began cooperating from jail in 2017. While he has provided key information that corroborates his involvement in Allen’s and Cuthshall’s murders, he did not provide a clear explanation as to why he killed two people he’d never met.

“I can’t point to anything he said that explains it,” said Horsman in an interview Thursday outside Sonoma County courthouse after a judge approved the plea agreement. “He can be well spoken, intelligent, detailed. I still search for answers myself. What could lead him to do what he did?”

Allen’s mother, Delores Allen, said she is relieved to avoid a trial. Allen said she feels the detectives have done their best to explain to the family what they know about Gallon’s behavior and possible motives in killing her son and Cutshall, his fiancée. They were in Sonoma County to camp one night during a break from their jobs as camp counselors in the Sierra Nevada. She believes Gallon may have perceived them as invaders on his private beach.