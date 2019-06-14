Smoke expected Friday from small, planned fire at Sonoma Valley’s Bouverie Preserve

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2019, 10:41PM
A small prescribed fire planned for the Glen Ellen area Friday will result in smoke over the area.

The planned 27-acre burn at Bouverie Preserve will run from 8:30 a.m. to about noon. The preserve property fronts Highway 12, and travelers likely will see smoke and there could be slowed traffic, preserve officials expected.

Bouverie was damaged by the Nuns fire in October 2017 and this will be the first controlled burn there since, following a regional plan developed for vegetation management.

With this fire, preserve officials are aiming to reduce non-native plants and aid the growth of native grasses and wildflowers.

Several agencies will participate, including local firefighters.

Bouverie Preserve is cared for by Audubon Canyon Ranch, a not-for-profit environmental conservation and education organization.

Cal Fire is planning a separate controlled burn Monday and possibly Tuesday in Sonoma Valley Regional Park, weather permitting. Cal Fire plans to burn 34 acres in the park to reduce fire risk.

