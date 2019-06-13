Santa Rosa man suspected of assault on father

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of assaulting his father in their northeast Santa Rosa home, an incident that prompted police to close off traffic to the area while the suspect barricaded himself in the home, police said.

The altercation was reported at 8:33 a.m. by a roommate living with the family. Officers responded to the home at Hidden Valley Drive minutes later in search of the suspect, identified as Craig Knights, 36, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Knights’ parents and the roommate exited the house after initial attempts by police to contact them were unsuccessful. Knights’ father was treated for a wound to his face but not need to go to a hospital, Marincik said. Marincik could not provide information about how the man was wounded as of Thursday morning.

Knights barricaded himself in the home, and after several failed attempts to contact him, officers went inside to take him into custody, Marincik said. During that process, Knights was bit by a K9 deployed by police.

“We contacted him inside the house and he was still non-compliant,” Marincik said.

Knights was sent to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the bite, as well as unrelated medical issues, Marincik said. The area was reopened to traffic at about 11 p.m. after a roughly hour and 30 minute closure.

