Santa Rosa man suspected of assault on father

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2019, 1:59PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of assaulting his father in their northeast Santa Rosa home, an incident that prompted police to close off traffic to the area while the suspect barricaded himself in the home, police said.

The altercation was reported at 8:33 a.m. by a roommate living with the family. Officers responded to the home at Hidden Valley Drive minutes later in search of the suspect, identified as Craig Knights, 36, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Knights’ parents and the roommate exited the house after initial attempts by police to contact them were unsuccessful. Knights’ father was treated for a wound to his face but not need to go to a hospital, Marincik said. Marincik could not provide information about how the man was wounded as of Thursday morning.

Knights barricaded himself in the home, and after several failed attempts to contact him, officers went inside to take him into custody, Marincik said. During that process, Knights was bit by a K9 deployed by police.

“We contacted him inside the house and he was still non-compliant,” Marincik said.

Knights was sent to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the bite, as well as unrelated medical issues, Marincik said. The area was reopened to traffic at about 11 p.m. after a roughly hour and 30 minute closure.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine