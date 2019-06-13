Suspect in Jenner beach murders pleads no contest

Shaun Michael Gallon, a Forestville man who was jailed in the 2017 slaying of his brother before authorities named him the lone suspect in the 2004 murders of a couple camped on a Jenner beach, pleaded no contest Thursday to all charges against him.

The plea, which came on the eve of a preliminary hearing for Gallon, brought a swift and surprising conclusion to one of Sonoma County’s biggest criminal cases.

Gallon, 40, was charged with the August 2004 slayings of Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiance, Jason Allen, 26, at Fish Head Beach on the Sonoma Coast; a separate 2004 case involving a package bomb explosion that injured a Monte Rio woman; and the March 2017 death of his younger brother, Shamus Gallon, 36, who was shot in their family’s Forestville home.

Appearing before Judge Robert LaForge on Thursday afternoon, Gallon accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors that will avoid the death penalty but bring seven consecutive life sentences.

After the hearing, Sonoma County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Duke, who was the lead detective in 2004 when the bodies of Allen and Cutshall were found, said Gallon confessed to the killings and provided information to detectives that only the killer would know.

“The admission, the evidence, there is no one else. Unequivocally, it was Shaun,” Duke said.

Gallon is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 by LaForge.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for his plea on all charges and an agreement to waive his right to appeal the case. She said she reached her decision after discussions with the family of the victims, other victims, and a review of the record, including mitigation materials presented by the defense.

“Notwithstanding the heinous nature of the crimes, and the number of victims who fell prey to this defendant, it was necessary to weigh the evidence, the burden carried by the surviving family members, and the impact on the public safety of the community in accepting this disposition,” Ravitch said in a statement. “We hope those directly impacted by this violence, and those who have grieved over the loss of life, will find solace in the finality of this disposition.”

Prosecutors charged Gallon with killing Cutshall and Allen as they slept on the beach in August 2004. The couple was visiting the Sonoma Coast at the end of their summer working as Christian camp counselors in the Sierra Nevada foothills. They were supposed to return to Ohio and be married.

They were found Aug. 18, 2004 shot to death, likely as they slept on the sand, at close range with a .45-caliber rifle.

Their killings became one of Sonoma County’s most perplexing and unsettling crimes. Rotating teams of detectives over 13 years chased leads, tips and suspects — sometimes traveling across the world — and explored possible connections to other unsolved homicides from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona.

Gallon, who was 25 at the time of the killings, had grown up in Forestville and was known to sheriff’s deputies. Six days after Cutshall and Allen were murdered, he was arrested on an unrelated case of possession of stolen property and a weapons charge.

Detectives interviewed him early on in the Jenner killings but he was never detained in the case.

Gallon has been in jail since March 2017, when he was arrested on suspicion of killing his brother Shamus with an assault rifle. Fourteen months later, prosecutors charged him with the murders of Cutshall and Allen.

He was also accused of attempting to kill a Monte Rio man in June 2004 — two months before the Jenner beach killings — by placing a homemade bomb on top of the man’s car. The intended victim’s girlfriend was seriously injured when it detonated.

He was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and of possessing an illegal assault rifle. There were multiple special allegations and enhancements alleged against Gallon, including that he murdered multiple victims, that he committed great bodily injury on those victims, that he used a firearm to inflict great bodily injury on each of his murder victims, and that he had suffered a prior “strike” conviction in 2009 for assault with a deadly weapon.

In his change of pleas, Gallon admitted all charges and enhancements.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.