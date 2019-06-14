Sacramento County deputy suspected of having sex with teen boy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 14, 2019, 8:13AM

FOLSOM — A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 44-year-old Shauna Bishop turned herself into Folsom police on Thursday. She was booked and later released.

An investigation began in May and authorities had obtained an arrest warrant. Bishop could charges of child molestation and unlawful sex.

It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Bishop is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. She's been on paid leave since the investigation began.

Authorities say Bishop didn't meet the teen through her work and the alleged sexual acts occurred while she was off-duty.

