Rohnert Park man arrested in counterfeit check operation

A Rohnert Park man was booked into jail Thursday afternoon after officers searched his home and found fraudulent check and credit card-making tools, along with stolen credit cards, police said.

The case against the suspect, identified by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety as Ernest Alfonso Reed, 56, started late last month, when a man was alerted by his bank that a check given to him was fake, and he filed a police report.

Rohnert Park officers began investigating Reed, who reportedly gave the man the check, the department said.

After learning Reed was on parole for kidnapping, they conducted a parole search of his trailer on Heath Circle in northeast Rohnert Park on Thursday.

Officers found tools used to make fraudulent checks and credit cards, stolen credit cards, social security cards in other people’s names and methamphetamines, among other things, police said.

Reed was arrested on suspicion of violating his parole, passing a counterfeit check, forgery and burglary. He remained at the Sonoma County Jail Friday morning with a $20,000 bail, inmate records show.

A woman living on the Heath Circle property, Danyell Bonds-Thrower, 44, was also arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating her probation, police said.

