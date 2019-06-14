Ex-Playboy model, boyfriend deny killing Central California doctor in Las Vegas

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2019, 8:35AM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS — A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy in the killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas.

Kelsey Nichole Turner and Jon Logan Kennison stood in shackles Thursday while a prosecutor said a decision whether to seek the death penalty will be made before their next court date June 27.

On Tuesday their former housemate, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and implicated Turner and Kennison in the March killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Pena is free from jail and is due to testify against Turner and Kennison.

Burchard lived in Salinas, California. Police say he had an intimate relationship with Turner and paid rent on a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and Pena lived.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine