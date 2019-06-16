Point Arena man suspected of felony assault with a skateboard

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2019, 7:43PM

A Point Arena man faces a charge of felony assault after the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said he struck a man in the back of the head with a skateboard, resulting in an emergency room visit for the victim to close up a serious wound.

Jona Birkas Chapman, 39, is suspected of approaching the 25-year-old man from behind at nightfall and hitting him at the Gualala River last week. The victim was with a group of friends about an hour before the alleged incident, when a man carrying a skateboard approached them and was asked to leave the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chapman at a Point Arena residence on June 10 after investigating and interviewing multiple witnesses. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily harm. He also faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges for probation violations and is being held at Mendocino County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The victim’s wound required numerous staples to close, the Sheriff’s Office said.

