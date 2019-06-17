Centrist freshmen may have the final say on Trump impeachment

As a former federal prosecutor, Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey says she relies on evidence, and she needs to see more of it before considering whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

Ditto for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA officer who has been studying the chapter on impeachment in a 1,068-page book on House procedures, and for Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who says she is “old enough to remember Watergate.” Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia swats away the question: “I’m focused on prescription drugs and infrastructure.”

In a House that can be dominated by loud voices on the left, these lawmakers — all freshman Democrats who flipped Republican seats in 2018 — form the backbone of a quiet power center, and centrist “majority makers” like Sherrill, Slotkin, McBath and Spanberger, all from districts won by Trump, will most likely have the final say on impeachment.

The president is testing their resolve on a near-daily basis. His declaration Wednesday that he would take campaign help from a foreign power put Capitol Hill in an uproar and tipped a few more Democrats into the impeachment camp, but the majority makers stood firm. His blanket assertion of executive privilege over documents on the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census strengthened the hands of Democrats who say the president’s stonewall of the House’s oversight function is, itself, impeachable.

Impeachment advocates may yet get a boost when Hope Hicks, a close aide and former communications director to Trump, sits this week for a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee. Hicks’ appearance will be the first time a current or former White House official has been questioned by the panel, which is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Her interview, which will be transcribed and released, could provide the sort of evidence Sherrill and others say they are looking for.

“If we were truly not able as a Congress to get more information on exactly what took place, I think we might have to take further steps,” Sherrill said. “But we’re still getting more evidence.”

More than 40 Democratic newcomers captured Republican seats last year, and nearly all are on a list of 44 incumbents known as “front-line Democrats” who are deemed endangered by the House Democrats’ campaign arm. Many say their constituents have expressed little interest in impeachment, and polls back that up: A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found that Americans oppose opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio.

The Times interviewed 15 majority makers, nearly all freshmen, for this article. Only one, Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, has already called for an impeachment inquiry. All seemed deeply troubled — “incredibly concerned,” said Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota — by Mueller’s findings that the president may have obstructed justice. But they saw no need to rush, and said Congress must bring the public along.

“I’m looking for a clear narrative that the American people understand,” said Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida, who was a member of President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet during his impeachment. “I’m being cautious. I want to make sure we really make the case.”

Protecting front-line Democrats is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s top priority, one reason she is insisting on a go-slow approach. Instead of opening a formal impeachment inquiry, Democrats are scheduling “oversight” or “investigative” hearings to examine Mueller’s findings, especially the 10 or so instances in which the president may have obstructed justice. The difference might be more semantic than substantive, but it allows skittish Democrats to avoid using what Trump has taken to calling “the I-word.”