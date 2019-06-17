Centrist freshmen may have the final say on Trump impeachment

SHERYL GAY STOLBERG
NEW YORK TIMES
June 17, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As a former federal prosecutor, Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey says she relies on evidence, and she needs to see more of it before considering whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

Ditto for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA officer who has been studying the chapter on impeachment in a 1,068-page book on House procedures, and for Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who says she is “old enough to remember Watergate.” Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia swats away the question: “I’m focused on prescription drugs and infrastructure.”

In a House that can be dominated by loud voices on the left, these lawmakers — all freshman Democrats who flipped Republican seats in 2018 — form the backbone of a quiet power center, and centrist “majority makers” like Sherrill, Slotkin, McBath and Spanberger, all from districts won by Trump, will most likely have the final say on impeachment.

The president is testing their resolve on a near-daily basis. His declaration Wednesday that he would take campaign help from a foreign power put Capitol Hill in an uproar and tipped a few more Democrats into the impeachment camp, but the majority makers stood firm. His blanket assertion of executive privilege over documents on the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census strengthened the hands of Democrats who say the president’s stonewall of the House’s oversight function is, itself, impeachable.

Impeachment advocates may yet get a boost when Hope Hicks, a close aide and former communications director to Trump, sits this week for a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee. Hicks’ appearance will be the first time a current or former White House official has been questioned by the panel, which is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Her interview, which will be transcribed and released, could provide the sort of evidence Sherrill and others say they are looking for.

“If we were truly not able as a Congress to get more information on exactly what took place, I think we might have to take further steps,” Sherrill said. “But we’re still getting more evidence.”

More than 40 Democratic newcomers captured Republican seats last year, and nearly all are on a list of 44 incumbents known as “front-line Democrats” who are deemed endangered by the House Democrats’ campaign arm. Many say their constituents have expressed little interest in impeachment, and polls back that up: A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday found that Americans oppose opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio.

The Times interviewed 15 majority makers, nearly all freshmen, for this article. Only one, Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, has already called for an impeachment inquiry. All seemed deeply troubled — “incredibly concerned,” said Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota — by Mueller’s findings that the president may have obstructed justice. But they saw no need to rush, and said Congress must bring the public along.

“I’m looking for a clear narrative that the American people understand,” said Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida, who was a member of President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet during his impeachment. “I’m being cautious. I want to make sure we really make the case.”

Protecting front-line Democrats is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s top priority, one reason she is insisting on a go-slow approach. Instead of opening a formal impeachment inquiry, Democrats are scheduling “oversight” or “investigative” hearings to examine Mueller’s findings, especially the 10 or so instances in which the president may have obstructed justice. The difference might be more semantic than substantive, but it allows skittish Democrats to avoid using what Trump has taken to calling “the I-word.”

“The most important thing to me is to make sure that the American public is informed,” said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Florida majority maker who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, after John Dean, a key Watergate figure and former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon, testified in front of the panel last Monday. “The more I go through this process, the more I realize how important it is for us to get fact witnesses to come and testify.”

But with Trump blocking Democrats’ access to witnesses and documents, some front-line Democrats are casting caution aside. Rep. Harley Rouda, a freshman Democrat from California who defeated the veteran Republican Dana Rohrabacher, has set a June 30 deadline for himself: If the White House is still stonewalling by then, he said, he will advocate opening an impeachment inquiry — even if it costs him his seat.

“I am going to do what I believe is right,” Rouda said in an interview. “And if at the end of the day, in a future election, I lose it because of where I stand on the principles of the Constitution, so be it. I’ll wake up in the morning knowing I did the right thing.”

Malinowski already knows he is facing a tough reelection challenge from Tom Kean Jr., a Republican New Jersey state legislator and the son of a popular former governor. But when Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel, ignored a subpoena and failed to show up to testify, Malinowski called for an impeachment inquiry.

“If a young person in my district is told to appear in court and doesn’t show, there are consequences,” Malinowski said, adding, “There has to be some institution that’s willing to hold the line.”

On Friday, the House Republicans’ campaign arm blasted Malinowski’s “impeachment crusade” as “a perfect example that the socialist Democrats don’t give a damn about the facts.”

But Malinowski’s district is evenly split; Hillary Clinton beat Trump there by 1 percentage point in 2016. For those like Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat whose conservative southern New Jersey district went heavily for Trump, the impeachment issue presents a much trickier political challenge.

Van Drew, a member of the fiscally conservative Blue Dogs who prides himself on working with Republicans, said he is trying to focus on policy issues like lowering health care costs and revamping immigration laws. But when he said he was “done with” any talk of impeachment, he drew a backlash from his more liberal constituents.

“What I meant was, it isn’t time to ignore or forget about this issue, that we can continue to evaluate it,” Van Drew said. “Keep it on the burner, keep it on a slow boil, but let’s really do some other stuff.”

Keeping impeachment on “a slow boil” — while talking tough and turning to the courts to force Trump to comply with congressional subpoenas — is the Pelosi strategy. After Trump said he would accept opposition research from a foreign government, Pelosi accused him of engaging in a “criminal cover-up.”

But she did not budge from her position that now is not the time to open an impeachment inquiry. Instead, she invoked her new mantra: “legislate, investigate, litigate.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine