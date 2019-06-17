Police: Armed man robs Santa Rosa gas station

An armed man robbed a west Santa Rosa gas station late Sunday, police said.

The robbery happened about 11 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Guerneville and Marlow roads. The clerk called for help at 11:03 p.m., telling a dispatcher that a man came into the store, threatened him with a silver handgun and ordered him to hand over some money, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Monday in a news release.

After getting some cash, the robber left the store and was last seen running behind the Safeway store across the street, police said. Officers searched the neighborhood but didn’t find the robber.

He was described as black, in his 40s, about 5‑foot‑6, 170 pounds with dark hair. He wore a dark‑colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gloves, according to police.

Officials asked anyone with information to call the police department at 707‑543‑3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.