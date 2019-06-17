Police: Armed man robs Santa Rosa gas station

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2019, 8:27AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

An armed man robbed a west Santa Rosa gas station late Sunday, police said.

The robbery happened about 11 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Guerneville and Marlow roads. The clerk called for help at 11:03 p.m., telling a dispatcher that a man came into the store, threatened him with a silver handgun and ordered him to hand over some money, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Monday in a news release.

After getting some cash, the robber left the store and was last seen running behind the Safeway store across the street, police said. Officers searched the neighborhood but didn’t find the robber.

He was described as black, in his 40s, about 5‑foot‑6, 170 pounds with dark hair. He wore a dark‑colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gloves, according to police.

Officials asked anyone with information to call the police department at 707‑543‑3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine