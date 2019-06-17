More Sonoma County control burns this week

Smoke will rise above two Sonoma County areas Monday, with control burns planned in Glen Ellen and in the Dry Creek Valley end of Lake Sonoma, according to a Cal Fire official.

Other such fires will follow into the week, as firefighters take advantage of a string of foggy mornings and cooler, calm days to clear vegetation and train, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said in a news release.

Cal Fire firefighters are conducting Monday’s burn at Sonoma Valley Regional Park to clear about 30‑acres of brush. They’ll do a similar fire across the county on Tuesday at Pepperwood Preserve in the Mark West‑area hills north of Santa Rosa. The preserve and Sonoma Valley park were badly burned in the 2017 fall fires.

Also on Monday and Tuesday a series of small fires are planned for the front of the Lake Sonoma dam as a training exercise for Santa Rosa Junior College firefighting students, Turbeville said. Setting fire to eliminate fuel in the path of a wildland fire is a common tactical step.

Wednesday and Thursday, Sonoma County Fire firefighters plan to burn areas on the north side of the Charles M. Schulz‑Sonoma County Airport as a training exercise.

Cal Fire officials, as of Monday morning, also suspended backyard landscape debris burning for residents in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties. The suspension doesn’t apply to campfires in campgrounds or on private property. For more information and to obtain a private property campfire permit go to www.preventwildfireca.org.

And fire officials also are alerting the public to a planned tour Monday morning of fire engines traveling from Geyserville to southern Sonoma County as part of a fundraiser for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

The vehicles, with lights and sirens going and a law enforcement escort, will stop at various fire stations to collect money donated to burn victims aided by the foundation. The convoy will mainly follow the Old Redwood Highway corridor.

