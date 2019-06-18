Petaluma police handle six DUI crashes, three hit-and-runs in a week

Petaluma police had a spate of DUI-related wrecks and hit-and-run crashes in a six-day stretch that ended Friday.

Lt. Tim Lyons said there were six DUI crashes and three hit-and-runs from June 8 through last week.

In the most spectacular of these crashes, a driver fled Rohnert Park police early Friday morning in a white Cadillac Escalade, and Rohnert Park officers abandoned the chase as the driver turned onto Old Redwood Highway heading north, Lyons said. The Escalade crashed in the 1400 block of North McDowell in Petaluma, sending its front drivers-side tire flying 150 feet, breaking through the front window of a nearby business.

That crash ended a busy week of DUI crashes in Petaluma, with two on June 8, one on June 12 and two on June 13 in addition to Friday’s crash. Police are still seeking the driver of the Escalade, but arrested drivers in the other five DUI cases, Lyons said.

“It’s just kind of a fluke that we see this many hit-and-runs and DUIs,” he said. “I would caution people especially driving late on Friday and Saturday to be really aware of their surroundings, and not only watch themselves but other motorists so they avoid becoming the victim of a drunk driver.”

