Notices from Sonoma County Jail to ICE continue to drop as number of inmates detained by federal agents rises

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing significantly fewer notices about jail inmate release dates to federal immigration authorities, a decline sheriff’s officials attributed to policy changes enacted two years ago to limit communication with federal agents over inmates whose immigration status is in question. The local changes went into effect just ahead of a law that mandated similar limits statewide.

Federal immigration officials last year asked the Sheriff’s Office to notify them ahead of an inmate’s release in 535 cases, but jail staff only granted 88 of those requests — equating to 16% of all cases — according to data released this month by Sheriff Mark Essick.

The notifications were down 58% from 2017, when U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents asked the Sheriff’s Office for release dates in 317 cases. Notifications were given for 212 of those requests, or two-thirds of all cases.

The data also revealed a significant pattern on the federal side: ICE ramped up its arrest operations at the Sonoma County Jail, going from 18 arrests in 2017 to 27 last year — when it had a much smaller number of notifications from jail staff — sheriff’s records showed.

But Essick said his department’s narrowed communication with ICE has been effective in limiting notifications to only the most serious cases — including inmates previously convicted of violent crimes.

“I think it’s having the desired effect of the Legislature,” Essick said of the 2017 state law, Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act. “Those that have been turned over have met this very strict criteria.”

The update on jail operations comes amid another fraught period for immigrants in the U.S., as the Trump administration prepares a nationwide series of raids seeking to detain thousands of people suspected of being in the country illegally. The operation, postponed Saturday by President Trump, was said to be targeting individuals in San Francisco and Los Angeles, along with at least eight other cities.

From the outset of Trump’s presidency, California has sought to deter any greater federal crackdown on undocumented residents within its borders. More than 2 million undocumented immigrants are estimated to live in the state — most hailing from Mexico and countries in Central America — with more than 30,000 in Sonoma County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, responding Friday to reports of the planned federal raids, reaffirmed his stance that California be a place of refuge, saying that all those who call the state home have rights and protections, regardless of their immigration status.

“The President’s proposed raids are cruel, misdirected and are creating unnecessary fear and anxiety,” Newsom said.

But, David Jennings, the director of ICE’s San Francisco office, said California’s laws shielding undocumented immigrants have impaired collaboration between local authorities and federal agents, a connection he called crucial to immigration enforcement.

The agency does not expect or want any local law enforcement agencies to carry out immigration enforcement, he added, but it does expect they “participate in protecting the American public,” he said.

“I urge local and state officials to prioritize public safety and the rights of past and future victims, as opposed to providing sanctuary to dangerous criminals who are in the United States illegally,” Jennings said in the email.