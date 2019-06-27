Sonoma Water clears brush, sediment from streams that double as flood control channels

Sonoma County crews have started a $4 million maintenance project along more than 40 streams in an annual chore aimed at reducing flood risk on dozens of small tributaries to the Russian and Petaluma rivers and San Pablo Bay.

Work began last week with brush clearing along the Laguna de Santa Rosa at Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park and along Washington Creek near the intersection of Sonoma Mountain Parkway and East Washington Street in Petaluma, kicking off a project that will continue through mid-October.

The work includes clearing vegetation and removing sediment to enhance water flow along portions of the creeks that double as engineered flood control channels, as well as planting vegetation to enhance the waterway habitat for fish and wildlife, said Barry Dugan, a Sonoma Water spokesman.

On Wednesday, crews were at work on Washington Creek and the Laguna, as well as Copeland Creek and Five Creek in Rohnert Park and Austin Creek at Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma Water, the agency that delivers water to 600,000 Sonoma and Marin county residents, maintains 75 miles of flood control channels and each spring conducts studies to determine where work needs to be done, he said.

“It’s one of the many ways we work to protect our communities and our watersheds,” said David Rabbitt, chairman of county Board of Supervisors and water agency board of directors.

The summerlong program includes sediment removal and brush clearing on Santa Rosa Creek, which originates on Hood Mountain, flows past a flood diversion structure at Spring Lake and through a tunnel under Santa Rosa City Hall and continues as an engineered channel along the Prince Memorial Greenway, ultimately reaching the Laguna.

The annual maintenance work is done to benefit the environment and to maximize channel capacity to prevent overflows that can cause flooding, Dugan said.

Heavy equipment is used to clear rocks, gravel and sand from streambeds, while rocks and vegetation are positioned to stabilize stream banks and prevent erosion.

Sonoma Water biologists and arborists survey the maintenance sites to prevent disturbance of nesting birds and oversee brush clearing, he said.

The agency obtains permits for the work from federal, state and regional agencies responsible for wildlife, waterways and water quality.

