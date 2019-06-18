Suspected DUI driver crashes pickup into Healdsburg winery property

A driver suspected of DUI crashed into a building on the Simi Winery property in Healdsburg Monday afternoon, police said.

The driver, identified as Magdaleno Gaona Martinez, 64, of Calistoga, crashed a blue pickup truck into a parked car around noon before careening into the side of the winery building, Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins said.

No one was injured in the crash and Martinez was transported to jail on suspicion of DUI, Jenkins said.

