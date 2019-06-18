Suspected DUI driver crashes pickup into Healdsburg winery property

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2019, 5:47PM

A driver suspected of DUI crashed into a building on the Simi Winery property in Healdsburg Monday afternoon, police said.

The driver, identified as Magdaleno Gaona Martinez, 64, of Calistoga, crashed a blue pickup truck into a parked car around noon before careening into the side of the winery building, Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins said.

No one was injured in the crash and Martinez was transported to jail on suspicion of DUI, Jenkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

