Man dead after apparent drive-by shooting at Trombetta’s Resort in Clearlake

One man is dead following an apparent drive-by shooting in Clearlake at an RV park.

Steven Stone, 40, of Clearlake, was killed early Monday morning while walking at Trombetta’s Resort, on the banks of the lake’s south end. An unknown suspect shot Stone from a moving vehicle, Clearlake Police Chief Andrew White said.

Police think Stone was targeted by his assailant, but White declined to release details Monday evening.

White said police are actively investigating the incident and pursuing promising leads but don’t want to release too many details now, fearing that could compromise the investigation.

“We have stuff that’s fresh that we’re following up on,” White said, including that it doesn’t appear to be a random shooting.

Police received a call of multiple gunshots and one person down at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, White said. When officers arrived, they found Stone on the ground with a gunshot wound and gave him CPR until Lake County Fire first responders arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, White said.

According to witnesses, Stone was shot from a vehicle that drove down the main highway of the resort. The vehicle fled the scene onto Old Highway 53 in an unknown direction, White said.

Stone was walking with another person at the time of the shooting, but the other person wasn’t struck by gunfire and was uninjured, White said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Clearlake police Detective Flores at 707-994-8251, ext. 315.

