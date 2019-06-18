Lake County man shot in leg; suspect in custody

A Lower Lake man was shot in the leg Sunday, and one man is in custody following the incident.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers received a report of a gunshot victim on the 9000 block of Pebble Road, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Statements from witnesses and the victim led deputies to arrest Ramiro Fernando Mendez on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. Mendez was booked into the Hill Road Correctional Facility and the unidentified victim was transported to a medical trauma center by air ambulance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit at 707-263-2690.

