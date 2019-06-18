Lake County man shot in leg; suspect in custody

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2019, 9:13PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Lower Lake man was shot in the leg Sunday, and one man is in custody following the incident.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers received a report of a gunshot victim on the 9000 block of Pebble Road, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Statements from witnesses and the victim led deputies to arrest Ramiro Fernando Mendez on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. Mendez was booked into the Hill Road Correctional Facility and the unidentified victim was transported to a medical trauma center by air ambulance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit at 707-263-2690.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine