San Diego tree some believe linked to Dr. Seuss topples

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 18, 2019, 8:15AM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — A century-old tree that some believe was the inspiration for fictional Truffula trees in Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" has fallen in a San Diego park.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that officials are investigating why the wind-swept Monterey cypress toppled in Ellen Browning Scripps Park last Thursday.

City Parks and Recreation spokesman Tim Graham says the tree appeared to be in good shape before it fell. He says officials plan to salvage some of the wood.

Some area residents believe the tree is linked to Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, who lived on nearby Mount Soledad in La Jolla.

His wife, Audrey Geisel, told the La Jolla Village News in 2012 that the idea for Truffula trees in the 1971 environmental fable came from an Africa trip.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine