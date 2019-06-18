Big rig crash closes Highway 101 near Willits

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2019, 8:41AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A big rig crashed on Highway 101 north of Willits early Tuesday, closing the county’s main traffic route for three hours, the CHP said.

Just before 5 a.m. the driver, hauling a load of mattresses, lost control of the semitrailer on a stretch of the highway in Mendocino County. The tractor stopped up against an embankment, and the 63-foot trailer stretched across both highway lanes, according to initial CHP reports.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved. The rig driver wasn’t injured.

The huge vehicle was moved and the highway opened about 8 a.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine