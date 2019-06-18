Big rig crash closes Highway 101 near Willits

A big rig crashed on Highway 101 north of Willits early Tuesday, closing the county’s main traffic route for three hours, the CHP said.

Just before 5 a.m. the driver, hauling a load of mattresses, lost control of the semitrailer on a stretch of the highway in Mendocino County. The tractor stopped up against an embankment, and the 63-foot trailer stretched across both highway lanes, according to initial CHP reports.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved. The rig driver wasn’t injured.

The huge vehicle was moved and the highway opened about 8 a.m.

