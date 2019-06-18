'Greening of America' author Charles Reich dies at 91

NEW YORK — Charles Reich, the author and Ivy League academic whose "The Greening of America" blessed the counterculture of the 1960s and became a million-selling manifesto for a new and euphoric way of life, has died.

Reich's nephew Daniel Reich said he died Saturday after being briefly hospitalized. Charles Reich, a longtime resident of San Francisco, was 91.

Reich was a popular Yale University professor whose students included both Bill and Hillary Clinton and a respected legal scholar when a 39,000-word excerpt from "The Greening of America" ran in The New Yorker in September 1970, generating a massive volume of letters. The book was published a few weeks later and sold more than 2 million copies, making Reich a middle-aged hero for a rebellious generation despite scorn from both conservatives and liberals.

"The Greening of America" expanded upon such critiques of conformity and consumerism as David Riesman's "The Lonely Crowd" and Vance Packard's "The Status Seekers" and presented American history as an evolution of consciousness, a three-part story with a surprise ending. Consciousness I, dating back to the country's beginnings, reflected a Jeffersonian society of individualism, virtue and suspicion of government. Consciousness II, which matured in the 20th century, believed in the "organization," in technology and government and big business. "Insanity, artificiality and untruth are the commonplace stuff of the Corporate State," Reich wrote.

The uprisings of the 1960s marked the dawn of Consciousness III, the triumph of compassion and imagination, an awakening enabled by sex, drugs and rock music. Best of all, Reich concluded, violence and mass protest were unnecessary. Consciousness II was so stagnant, so helpless "once it loses the ability to create false consciousness," that acts as simple as refusing a promotion at work would hasten its collapse.

"This is the revolution of the new generation," he wrote. "It is both necessary and inevitable, and in time it will include not only youth, but all people in America."

The establishment thought him a fool. Newsweek's Stewart Alsop called the book "scary mush," while Harvard academic Charles Fried, who later became President Reagan's solicitor general, scorned Reich's "fascination with anything that will procure novelty on the cheap." On the left, activists disparaged Reich's faith in painless change. Around the same time "Greening" was published, the Black Power movement was at its height and antiwar activist Tom Hayden was advocating a nationwide network of "liberated zones," in constant battle with government forces.

But young people — and some older ones — were inspired by Reich's book, with one fan letter reading, "Right on. You've managed to put into words what we have known for a long time." Garry Trudeau introduced Reich as "Professor Green" for his Doonesbury comic. Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner would credit Reich with persuading him to collaborate on an interview with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia.

"I thought his enthusiasm a little ... naive, but, what the hell," Wenner wrote of the 1972 meeting with Garcia. "God knows, Charles 'Consciousness III' Reich Meets Jerry 'Captain Trips' Garcia could turn into something of its own."

Many lives were changed by "The Greening of America," including Reich's. Uncomfortable with fame, he left Yale in 1974 and moved to San Francisco. He let his hair grow longer and began having relationships with men. In his 1976 memoir "The Sorcerer of Bolinas Reef," he wrote that he had sensed he was gay since childhood.