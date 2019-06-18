Napa Valley crash flips pickup, blocks lane

The CHP is investigating an apparent head‑on collision in the Napa Valley.

Initial crash reports indicated a small sedan and pickup collided about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the Silverado Trail near Larkmead Lane, southeast of Calistoga.

The pickup landed on its roof, and vehicle debris was scattered across the two lanes, a preliminary report indicated. The southbound lane was blocked at the intersection.

At least one ambulance responded as well as area firefighters. Two people were transported to the hospital for a complaint of pain, but no major injuries were reported.

