Santa Rosa woman sentenced to 60 days in jail for 2016 vehicular homicide

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 18, 2019, 7:41PM
A Santa Rosa woman was sentenced to 60 days in jail Tuesday for misdemeanor vehicular homicide after a 2016 crash left one man dead, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

A jury in May found Teri Hoyle, 43, guilty in the Nov. 22, 2016, death of 61-year-old Alfred Lemay of Santa Rosa.

The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue just before 6 p.m. Lemay was driving east on Sebastopol Road when Hoyle made a left turn into his path, the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Lemay couldn’t stop in time and crashed into Hoyle’s Dodge minivan, suffering major blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the two months in jail, Hoyle has to complete 240 hours of community service and will be on probation for three years.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

