Highway 101 crash kills Potter Valley man

A 46‑year‑old Potter Valley man died Tuesday evening after crashing on Highway 101 just north of the Sonoma County line, according to the CHP.

The man had been headed north into Mendocino County about 5:30 p.m. He was driving about 80 mph when he apparently lost control of his pickup.

The 2006 Toyota began to skid off the road then traveled back across both lanes and off again, hit a rock and flipped. The truck landed on its wheels on the highway.

Responders found the man dead inside the cab. The CHP said he’d not been belted. There were no passengers.

The crash remained under investigation. Check back for updates.

