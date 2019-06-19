Highway 101 crash kills Potter Valley man

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2019, 7:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 46‑year‑old Potter Valley man died Tuesday evening after crashing on Highway 101 just north of the Sonoma County line, according to the CHP.

The man had been headed north into Mendocino County about 5:30 p.m. He was driving about 80 mph when he apparently lost control of his pickup.

The 2006 Toyota began to skid off the road then traveled back across both lanes and off again, hit a rock and flipped. The truck landed on its wheels on the highway.

Responders found the man dead inside the cab. The CHP said he’d not been belted. There were no passengers.

The crash remained under investigation. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine