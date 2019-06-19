CHP still investigating Highway 101 big rig crash near Willits

The CHP still is investigating Tuesday’s pre‑dawn Highway 101 crash in Mendocino County involving a semi truck and trailer that blocked the highway for hours.

Driver Lavell Billingsly, 36, of Oakland crashed about 4:40 a.m. while headed north. North of Willits his 2019 Volvo semi and box trailer, carrying mattresses, veered right and when the rig started to leave the highway, Billingsly tried to correct but lost control and hit an embankment, the CHP said.

The 63‑foot trailer stopped across both lanes and the highway was shut down for more than two hours. The driver wasn’t injured and the CHP said impairment didn’t appear to be a factor.

