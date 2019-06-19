Los Angeles County to pay $7 million settlement over fatal deputy shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 19, 2019, 8:41AM
Updated 4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County will pay $7 million to the family of man killed by sheriff's deputies during a chase.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of a lawsuit filed in the 2016 death of Donta Taylor.

Deputies working a gang suppression detail in Compton said the 31-year-old Taylor had reached into his waistband, revealing a gun, and then ran away.

Two deputies claimed they saw Taylor holding or pointing the gun at them before opening fire.

No gun was found at the scene and Taylor's family said in the lawsuit that he wasn't armed.

The Sheriff's Department found that the shooting didn't violate policy.

