10-year-old Colorado girl scales Yosemite's El Capitan

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 19, 2019, 10:29AM
SAN FRANCISCO — A 10-year-old Colorado girl has scaled Yosemite National Park's El Capitan, taking five days to reach the top of the iconic rock formation.

Selah Schneiter of Glenwood Springs completed the challenging 3,000-foot (910 meters) climb last week with the help of her father and a family friend.

She is the youngest person to ever climb the iconic rock.

Selah and her father Mike Schneiter say it took them five days last week with family friend Mark Regier to reach the top.

Selah told KFSN-TV that the group's method was to do the climb little by little, calling it taking "small bites."

Mike Schneiter told the television station in Fresno, California that the entire family climbs and that he fell in love with his wife Joy 15 years ago while scaling El Capitan.

