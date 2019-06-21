Windsor approves $134 million budget over objection of veteran councilman

Windsor Town Council members approved a $134 million two-year budget this week that included roughly $10 million toward a major road project and eliminated funding for the once-touted Hopper Shuttle offering free rides between local hotels and attractions.

However, Sam Salmon, the town’s longest-serving councilman, cast the lone vote against passage of the 2019-2021 budget. He said it lacks necessary spending on affordable housing projects.

“I think we have to think about what’s best for our residents and I am not sure the budget does that,” Salmon said.

In 2017, the town contributed $1.5 million to two affordable housing developments, Veterans Village and Duncan Village. Neither has yet to break ground.

Salmon said he’s opposed to the Town Council’s plans to invest in eventually renovating the Civic Center and building a hotel and luxury-style apartments, rather than focusing on housing for moderate-to-low-income residents.

The town’s operating budget for the next two years is $102 million, including about $40 million in the general fund.

The overall budget was increased by more than $12 million from 2017, with almost $10 million going toward an intersection roundabout to improve traffic flow.

The town employs about 100 full-time workers, and its nearly $12 million in personnel-related costs are paid for through the general fund.

The roundabout is planned for the intersection of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road near where the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train station will be built by late 2021.

The idea came from concerns raised by council members that the station could stall traffic and cause delays for residents as they travel through downtown Windsor. A few miles north, Healdsburg completed its downtown roundabout last year to alleviate frustrations caused by a five-way intersection.

The total cost of the Windsor roundabout project is expected to be about $13 million. Jeneen Peterson, acting administrative services director, said the town secured a $3 million grant and plans to finance the rest of the project over 20 years, paying about $500,000 annually. Town leaders plan to hold a public forum next week to discuss roundabout design options.

Windsor’s 34,000 residents will face no tax or fee increases of any kind in the approved budget, Peterson said, with the exception of Measure M — the ⅛-cent countywide sales tax passed in November for parks and recreation.

The budget was passed Wednesday by a 3-to-1 vote, with council members Debora Fudge, Esther Lemus and Mayor Dominic Foppoli voting in favor. Councilman Bruce Okrepkie was absent from the Town Council meeting.

Regarding the budget, Fudge said she is most excited about the creation of a sustainability coordinator position, which she has wanted for years.

“We need someone in Windsor to really oversee all of the town’s operations to make sure every department and every decision is made to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Fudge said.

The decision by the town’s leaders to stop paying for the Hopper Shuttle brings to an end a short-lived effort to leverage Windsor’s breweries — particularly Russian River Brewing Co.’s new taproom and restaurant — and wineries in order to draw more visitors.

After Foppoli was elected mayor last year his first major project was the introduction of the shuttle. The free rides began in February to coincide with Russian River’s two-week release of nationally acclaimed Pliny the Younger craft beer.

Windsor spent $50,000 to operate the shuttle for two months.

Then council members extended the shuttle service through summer for an additional $80,000, splitting that cost with the Sonoma County Tourism Agency. Because of low ridership, council members opted to park the shuttle after the summer months with the town’s total tab at about $100,000.

Taking the setback in stride, Foppoli said he is keeping his eyes open for companies that could open in Windsor or move to town to diversify the commercial sector and provide more jobs for local residents.

“Our budget belongs to the people of Windsor,” he said. “Because our budget is in good standing, it will allow us to keep providing things to our residents that they love.”

