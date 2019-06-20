Chris Smith: Wedding venue to host memorial for Santa Rosa woman who died just months before her ceremony

His beautiful and comical daughter’s wedding plans, that’s what Mike Bencze would like to talk about. But instead of a wedding there will be a memorial service.

Bencze does his best to hold it together while speaking of his astonishment at the “most amazing” humanity revealed since everything abruptly changed for his Lisa, who was born in Santa Rosa just 27 years ago.

For months prior to last December, Topic No. 1 for Lisa and Matt Pedemonte was the marriage ceremony they’d set for this coming September at the lovely Sweet Lane Gardens, near Sonoma State University. Lisa, then a massage therapist at Sonoma Mission Inn, and Matt, a surgical technologist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, were friends well before they agreed it would be good to spend forever together.

Susie Sweet, a partner in Sweet Lane Gardens, had a blast starting to make wedding-day plans with the future bride — “just such a bubbly, outgoing person ... so young and vibrant.”

With so much going on in Lisa’s life, the discomfort she felt in her abdomen in November didn’t seem remarkable. Then it became painful enough to warrant a trip to the doctor.

––––––

THE SHOCK CAME on her birthday, Dec. 13: She was suffering from an extremely rare and menacing cancer, peritoneal mesothelioma.

Her fiancé didn’t leave her side as she set off to consult with doctors as far away as San Diego and undertook aggressive therapies. Her father recalls “test after test, chemo treatments and a regimen of drugs that required a small travel case to tote the 30 bottles or more” of medications.

Early in March, Lisa made a heartbreaking call to Sweet Lane Gardens. Susie Sweet remembers it well.

Lisa was crying. She told Sweet of her illness and that she couldn’t be certain that she and Matt could marry on Sept. 21, the day they’d reserved.

Remembers Sweet, “She said, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be married on that date because I have to take care of this first.’”

Sweet told Lisa, “No. I’m not releasing that date. That is your date.”

The owner of the wedding venue then declared to the ailing bride-to-be that once she beat the cancer she and Matt would come there to Petaluma Hill Road and have “the best goddamn wedding, for free!”

––––––

LISA DID FIGHT. Still the cancer advanced. As she fought for her life, Lisa held tightly her resolve to marry Matt.

“I have a gorgeous diamond on my finger. Given to me by the world’s most perfect guy,” she posted to Facebook on March 1.

“A true fairytale love,” she continued. “And I don’t know exactly when it will happen anymore — but I can’t wait to become his wife.

“I can’t wait to stand on the beach on our honeymoon and feel the sand between my toes. Standing in triumph, holding my husband’s hand knowing that we have already conquered our biggest battle. I know that day will come and I can almost feel the sun on my face just thinking about it ... I can’t wait for that moment.

“And cocktails. I can’t wait for cocktails.”