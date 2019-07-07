Montgomery Village’s summertime concert series celebrates 10th anniversary

For more information, call 707-545-3844. For a list of upcoming concerts, visit mvshops.com/calendar-of-events-list/.

Montgomery Village’s summertime concert series is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It was launched during the economic downturn, offering residents free entertainment while raising money for nonprofits through beverage sales. Here are some of this summer’s concerts and their beneficiaries:

Way more than a few years ago, Bill Stevens attended his first rock concert, a memorable show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Loverboy opened for Journey, whose lead singer, Steve Perry, belted out top Billboard songs like “Open Arms” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

On a recent Saturday afternoon, Stevens, 53, was transported back to that time from several decades ago, thanks to the summer concert series at Santa Rosa’s open-air Montgomery Village Shopping Center. He and his wife, Christine, were among some 200 people watching Escape, a Los Angeles-based Journey tribute band.

A fish biologist with the federal government, Stevens isn’t a die-hard Journey fan, but he still enjoys the band’s ’80s sound. Escape was impressive, he said.

“They actually sound really good,” said Stevens, of Santa Rosa.

He and his wife occasionally head to Montgomery Village for the free concert series, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. The series features a wide selection of music, from pop, rock, jazz and country to tribute bands performing hits from Neil Diamond, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Santana, Frank Sinatra, the Beatles and more.

“It’s fun music that takes you back to a time, a moment in life,” said Melissa Codding, who founded the series in 2009, after hosting a popular Earth Day celebration with live music at the shopping center.

Codding, now director of operations, was marketing director — and not yet married to the shopping center owner, David Codding — when she came up with the idea to book bands for outdoor concerts. From one summertime concert every other week, the seasonal series grew to include weekly concerts on Saturdays and Sundays and rotating Thursdays, each one benefiting a Sonoma County school or nonprofit.

Beneficiaries serve beverages donated by concert sponsors, with all profits going to social service agencies, veterans organizations, animal welfare programs and school groups, many based in Santa Rosa. Each also receives proceeds from sales of reserved VIP seatings, ranging from $75 to $100 a table.

The series has raised more than $800,000 for charitable groups, with an annual average of about $150,000 in recent years.

“It’s such a community thing,” said Melissa Codding, who founded the series when the economy was down and she figured live music could help lift spirits.

Senior Advocacy Services was the beneficiary from the recent Escape concert, on an afternoon that saw temperatures hitting 95 degrees. Beverage sales were brisk, especially for ice-cold Bud Light.

While proceeds from VIP seating and beverage sales are greatly appreciated, the exposure is also helpful, said Crista Nelson, the agency’s executive director. Being a beneficiary, she said, “really makes a difference for the organization.”

Nelson credits Codding with establishing a program that’s rewarding for everyone, from those listening to music to the agencies benefiting from the event.

“She makes it so easy for us,” Nelson said. “We walk in and smile.”

Codding said there’s often a wait list from nonprofits.

In the early days, some were reluctant to apply for the one-day license to sell alcohol.

“It was a hard thing to get nonprofits to participate. Now it’s like a no-brainer,” she said. “It’s such a simple process now.”