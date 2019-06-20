Sacramento police officer badly wounded in shooting

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was badly wounded Wednesday by a rifleman who also fired at officers trying to rescue her, it was reported.

The officer was responding to a report of shots fired in a north Sacramento neighborhood when she was hit, KTXL-TV reported.

Councilman Allen Warren said the incident began as a domestic violence call.

“All I know right now that the officer is hurt bad, is at the hospital now and we’re praying for her recovery and for her to make it through,” Warren, who represents the area, told the Sacramento Bee.

Officers trying to reach the wounded officer in a yard were at first pinned down as a man with a rifle shot from another home, KTXL-TV reported.

Heavily armored police swarmed the residential neighborhood, where a couple dozen marked and unmarked police cars had gathered.

Because of the gunman, police warned residents by loudspeaker to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road. Police were keeping media and onlookers out of sight of the scene.

