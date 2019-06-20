Suspect named in stabbings of 2 men in 2 nights in San Mateo County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 20, 2019, 8:05AM
Updated 10 hours ago

REDWOOD CITY— Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have identified a suspect in two separate fatal stabbings in the same wooded area on two subsequent nights.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi is being treated at a hospital for injuries and will be booked into jail after he's medically cleared. An attorney who can speak on his behalf has not yet been assigned.

Authorities were back at the scene of a fatal stabbing searching for evidence Tuesday when they found a second victim suffering from stab wounds. Thirty-two-year old Abdulmalek Nasher of Pacifica died late Monday and 31-year-old John Pekipaki died late Tuesday.

Police say both died from multiple stab wounds.

