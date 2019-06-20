Good Samaritan attacked by man on meth after Sonoma crash, deputies say

A driver who crashed a pickup truck on the outskirts of Sonoma apparently attacked a good Samaritan who stopped to help him early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were called out at about 2:40 a.m. by a man who said he saw a pickup truck in a ditch in the 21000 block of Broadway and stopped to see if the driver needed help, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement Thursday.

The crashed driver allegedly ran towards the good Samaritan with a hammer or similar tool, and hit the driver’s side of the person’s vehicle.

About five hours later, deputies received calls of a man running through a nearby vineyard, clad only in underwear. Authorities described the man as “confused and paranoid” with scrapes on his arms and legs when he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine after he requested to be taking to a hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wayne Fortier, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was being held in the Sonoma County Jail on Thursday on $30,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office described Fortier as a transient and said the pickup truck he was driving was a rental that wasn’t registered to him.

