Sonoma internet outage blamed on fallen tree branch

A eucalyptus tree branch that fell across a rural thoroughfare in Sonoma County, is being blamed for taking out a power line and cutting off internet and cellphone service for several hours Tuesday for up to 20,000 Comcast customers in downtown Sonoma.

The tree leans over Eighth Street East, just south of Denmark Street. It’s one of a number of eucalyptus and other trees crowding the discontinued railroad track running on the east side of Eighth Street.

Internet and cellphone service were disrupted in downtown Sonoma at 2:13 p.m. Service was mostly restored by 6:48 p.m., a Comcast spokeswoman said. For many, it was an inconvenience but the severity of the problem varied. At City Hall, work slowed as phone service and the internet went down. Businesses were affected, too, with some closing while others stayed open.

Being a Tuesday, however, much of Sonoma was focused on the weekly party in the Plaza, the Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market.

“The internet outage didn’t have a noticeable affect on the market,” manager Chris Welch said.