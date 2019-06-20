Sonoma County judge jails Santa Rosa man who violated probation from fatal SSU stabbing

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 4:07PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa man who fatally stabbed an intruder in a Sonoma State University dorm room last year violated the terms of his probation, a Sonoma County Superior Court judge ruled this week.

Judge Robert M. LaForge on Wednesday revoked Tyler J. Bratton’s probation, meaning Bratton, 21, will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in the county jail. Bratton has spent 580 days in jail since the stabbing, according to court documents.

Bratton pleaded no contest to felony involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon on SSU’s campus after he fatally stabbed Steven J. Garcia, 26, in a dorm room in May 2018. Bratton claimed that he acted in self-defense after Garcia forced his way into a student’s room.

Bratton was sentenced to three years probation with numerous conditions, including a prohibition against possessing weapons. A Santa Rosa police officer in February pulled over a car in which Bratton was a passenger and noticed a knife on Bratton’s seat.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine