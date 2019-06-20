Hearst estate offers exclusive tickets to swim at Neptune Pool

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019
Updated 1 hour ago

American newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst spent 28 years building an elaborate estate overlooking San Simeon. Now, for the first time, anyone can swim at the property's iconic Neptune Pool.

That is, if they can pay.

Only members of The Foundation at Hearst Castle who buy tickets can swim at the pool on designated days, according to the Hearst Castle website. There's a minimum $500 donation to become a member, and tickets to swim cost $950 per person.

Upcoming swim days are on July 6, Aug. 3, Aug. 24, and Sept. 21, according to the Hearst Castle website. The maximum number of tickets sold for each event is 40, though, making participation in these swims even more exclusive.

The other estate pool, the Roman Pool, will be open on July 20 and Oct. 19. Only 20 tickets are available for these dates.

The Hearst Castle is considered a National Historic Landmark and California Historical Landmark.

Donations to the foundation go to youth programs and castle preservation. Other foundation events and information can be found at its website: foundationathearstcastle.com.

